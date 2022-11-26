Videos

Rolls Royce as a reward for Saudi players

Saudi Arabia's squad are all set to receive a princely gift as a reward for their stunning comeback win over Argentina in Qatar that saw them shock one of the pre-tournament favourites in stunning fashion. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will present each of his nation's newest heroes with a Rolls Royce after they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Lionel Messi's side 2-1, according to Malay Mail. The Green Falcons now top Group C against the odds, with Mexico and Poland playing out a drab 0-0 draw, leaving two-time winners Argentina bottom of the pile. A national holiday had already been announced the day after the win, with many of the country's workers in both the public and private sectors given the day off to celebrate.