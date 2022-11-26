Videos

Robbery in a jewelery shop in Chennai

On Nov. 25, A man belongs to north India, entered a jewelry shop (Blue Stone) in Tambaram, Chennai through elevator and looted all the jewelry in the shop. When he tried to open the locker, the alarm was on. Then the accused ran away from the shop, said a police official. During the course of investigation, immediately the cops found the accused's place and arrested him. Also recovered all the stolen jewelry from the accused, a senior police official said.