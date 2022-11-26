Videos

Free education for girl students: BJP

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil on Nov. 26 released BJP's manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls. Gujarat has 182 assembly constituencies and will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5 of 2022. The counting of votes will be done on December 8, which coincides with the result date of Himachal Pradesh. The ruling party has guaranteed Uniform Civil Code implementation, Free education for girl students, One lakh government jobs for women, 20 lakh new jobs in the state, ₹10,000 crore for Agri-marketing infra, ₹25,000 crore for irrigation facilities, Two seafood parks in South Gujarat and Saurashtra, Blue economy industries corridor, Financial assistance to EWS/OBC students, etc.