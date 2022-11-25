Videos

Peruvian farmers staged 14 Roadblocks

Peruvian farmers and truck drivers staged at least 14 roadblocks on Nov. 24 as part of ongoing protests over high gas prices and fertilizer shortages, hitting the trade and tourism sectors in the South American nation. Most of the roadblocks were organized in Peru's central and southern regions, the country's ground transportation superintendent SUTRAN reported. Local television showed hundreds of cargo vehicles along blocked roads in the regions of Tacna, Arequipa, Cusco, Puno, Ayacucho, Ancash and Piura. "If we are not heard, we will make more radical decisions," protest leader Dante Morales told the Peruvian farmers. Truckers have been protesting for three days while farmers are engaged in a second day of demonstrations. The protests are delaying the arrival of trucks to the port of Callao, Peru's main port, affecting the distribution of imports such as corn and wheat. Peru is also struggling with its highest inflation rate since the end of the last century. Government representatives are not responding to inquiries about the protests carried out by the farmers.