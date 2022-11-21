Videos

Arun Goel assumes Charge as Election Commissioner of India

Arun Goel assumes charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. Retired bureaucrat Arun Goel has been appointed as an Election Commissioner ahead of the crucial assembly election in Gujarat. The third post in the country's top poll body has been vacant for nearly six months. A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Mr Goel will join chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel. According to the law dealing with appointment, service conditions and retirement of election commissioners, a person can hold the office of an EC or CEC for six years or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier. Mr Goel will be in office till December 2027.