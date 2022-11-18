Videos
Take action to release Indian fishermen: Stalin
Citing the recent arrest of 14 Tamil fishermen, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Nov.17 said that so far 198 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in one year and urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps to release the fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy, at the earliest.
