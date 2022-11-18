Videos

Take action to release Indian fishermen: Stalin

Citing the recent arrest of 14 Tamil fishermen, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Nov.17 said that so far 198 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in one year and urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps to release the fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy, at the earliest.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in