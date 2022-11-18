Videos
Historic launch at Sriharikota
In a landmark for India’s space sector, Isro launched India’s first privately built rocket from Sriharikota at 11.30am today. Union space minister Jitendra Singh visited the launch center to witness the historic launch. He said the rocket will herald a level-playing field for cost-efficient satellite launch services by disrupting the entry barriers.
