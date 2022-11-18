Videos

Historic launch at Sriharikota

In a landmark for India’s space sector, Isro launched India’s first privately built rocket from Sriharikota at 11.30am today. Union space minister Jitendra Singh visited the launch center to witness the historic launch. He said the rocket will herald a level-playing field for cost-efficient satellite launch services by disrupting the entry barriers.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

ISRO
Sriharikota
satellite launch
rocket launch
Private rocket launch
Union space minister Jitendra Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in