Videos

The Surrogacy Law in India

The debate over the surrogacy law and regulations and the need to make surrogacy more easier for intending couples to benefit from it continues. Meanwhile, the recent case of inquiry into Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's surrogate babies also raised questions on awareness and accessibility of surrogacy. Legal and medical experts talk to Shweta Tripathi and share their insights on the same.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Surrogacy
surrogacy law
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Surrogacy Law in India
Surrogacy in TN
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surrogacy
surrogacy law and regulations

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in