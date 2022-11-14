Videos
The Surrogacy Law in India
The debate over the surrogacy law and regulations and the need to make surrogacy more easier for intending couples to benefit from it continues. Meanwhile, the recent case of inquiry into Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's surrogate babies also raised questions on awareness and accessibility of surrogacy. Legal and medical experts talk to Shweta Tripathi and share their insights on the same.
