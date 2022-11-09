Videos
Best Reformed State award for Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government was awarded the Best Reformed State Award at a program held in Delhi. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan attended and received the award from former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and others were also present in the event.
