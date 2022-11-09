Videos

Best Reformed State award for Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government was awarded the Best Reformed State Award at a program held in Delhi. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan attended and received the award from former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and others were also present in the event.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in