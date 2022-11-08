Videos
Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka imprisoned
Australian court has ordered Sri Lankan cricketer Dhanushka Gunathilaka to remain in jail until January after being arrested on sexual assault case. Gunathilaka was arrested for sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman in Sydney's eastern suburbs earlier in the week. The Parramatta Bail Court, dismissed the petition as the sexual complaint against him was proved. After this, it was reported that Gunathilaka was lodged in Silverwater prison.
