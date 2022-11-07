Videos

Trump to return in 2024?

Former President Donald Trump pledged a Republican comeback in Congress and told Pennsylvanians the future of their state depends on the party's majority in the Senate, as he pitched for GOP candidates ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. As in past rallies, Trump hinted at the possibility of his own return to the campaign trail for 2024 and said he had an announcement coming in a “very, very, very short period of time."