SC's verdict on EWS is a setback

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin termed the Supreme Court order upholding reservations for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society as a setback to the century-old fight for social justice. The DMK chief said he would consult legal experts to chalk out the next course of action. Today’s verdict in the reservation case for economically backward classes is a setback in the century-long struggle for social justice, Stalin said. After a thorough analysis of the judgment and consultation with legal experts, a decision will be taken regarding the next steps to continue our struggle against this system of reservation for the forward community which is against social justice.” he added. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu was one of the parties in the case and had taken a decision not to provide the EWS quota for government jobs.