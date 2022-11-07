Videos

Lunar Eclipse on Nov 8 in India

It has been reported that the lunar eclipse in India will take place from 2.39 pm to 6.29 pm on Nov. 08. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon, when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are in a straight line. The total eclipse will occur at 3.46 pm and will last till 6.29 pm. As the eclipse takes place before the moon rises, not all places in India will be able to see the total lunar eclipse. It is reported that the next lunar eclipse in India will occur on October 28, 2023.