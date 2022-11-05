Videos

#Ranjithame: Varisu first single from today

The much awaited single track 'Ranjithame' from actor Vijay’s Varisu will be released today at 5.30 pm, says the official announcement from the team. Vijay has sung the song Ranjithame which is written by lyricist Vivek in the music of Thaman. The film is expected to hit the screens for Pongal 2023.