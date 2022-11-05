Videos
NEET coaching for govt school students
NEET coaching classes to start in 3rd week of November for government school students. Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that NEET coaching for government school students will begin in 3rd week of November in 412 centers in Tamil Nadu. It has also been informed that NEET coaching classes will be held directly on every Saturdays.
