Price of Aavin premium milk hiked by 25%

The Tamil Nadu government increased milk procurement price by Rs 3 per litre on Nov. 03. The procurement price of cow milk will be increased from Rs 32 to 35 and the procurement price of Buffalo milk will be increased from Rs 41 to 44. Following this, Aavin has increased the price of premium variety of milk by 25 per cent. The price of premium Aavin milk has been increased from Rs 48 to Rs 60 per litre. However, the increase is only for retail segment and the price rise will not affect people holding Aavin milk cards. They will continue to get the milk at Rs 46 per litre.