SHANGAI'S DISNEYLAND CLOSED | COVID

Shanghai Disneyland shuts over COVID prevention measures on Oct. 31. At the time of the announcement, the visitors were directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The govt. said on its official WeChat account that the park was barring people from entering or exiting, and anyone who visited the park since Oct. 27 would need to test for COVID-19 three times in three days.