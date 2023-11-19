VB special trains will operate from Chennai Central-SMVT Bengaluru/Yesvantpur-Chennai Central sectors

CHENNAI: Vande Bharat Special trains will be run in Chennai Central – SMVT Bengaluru/Yesvantpur-Chennai Central Sectors to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no 06031 Dr MGR Chennai Central–SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17.15 hrs on 20th November (Monday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 22.00 hrs, the same day (1 Service), a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Train no 06032 Yesvantpur-Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Special will leave Yesvantpur at 23.00 hrs on 21st November (Tuesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.30 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising eight coaches each are open.