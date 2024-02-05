Vande Bharat suffers damage due to stone pelting near Naraikinaru station

MADURAI: Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at Vande Bharat Express between Maniyacchi and Naraikinaru section, causing damage to glass windows in six coaches.

The incident occurred on Sunday night and it came to the attention of the Railway Protection Force, Thoothukudi, after the train crossed Naraikinaru station.

One of those engaged in the pantry car informed about the incident. However, no passenger was injured, sources said. According to a statement from the railways, nine glass windows were broken in bogies of ‘C-2, E-1, C-3, C-4, C-5 and C-6.

All these damaged window glasses are on the left side towards the front.

CCTV footage revealed that the incident occurred just before reaching Naraikinaru railway station. The train passed Maniyachi at 10.08 pm, and the incident occurred at 10.11 pm, the statement said.

Based on a complaint, the RPF, Thoothukudi Post have filed a case under Section 154 of the Railways Act.