Udhayanidhi insults Ambedkar by calling his event as cinema news: TVK

CHENNAI: In a scathing rebuke, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday vehemently condemned Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks about the book launch event featuring Vijay's political statements.

TVK spokesperson Ramesh Srinivasan termed Udhayanidhi's comparison of the event to "cinema news" as a blatant display of his lack of political understanding and an egregious insult to the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Udhayanidhi's remarks are an affront to Ambedkar's tireless efforts to establish social justice and equality. It is unacceptable for a public representative to belittle an event honoring Ambedkar's principles, which have been the cornerstone of our nation's progress,” Ramesh said in a statement.

The TVK spokesperson also criticised Udhayanidhi's dominance over the Tamil cinema industry through his family's production companies.

“When Tamil films are released, CM Stalin, deputy CM Udhayanidhi and ministers watch special screenings, dine with YouTubers, and dominate the entire film industry with their production companies,” he added.

He recalled the state's history, citing how the DMK was kept out of power for 10 years after mocking M G Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa as a "Koothadi" (actor).

He warned that the DMK's current mockery of Vijay would lead to a similar outcome in the 2026 elections.

The TVK leader further said that the people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate such arrogance and will unseat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.