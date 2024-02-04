Tujhe abhi bhaut log nahin jante: Vikrant recalls what Vinod Chopra told him before release of '12th Fail'

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey has been in the industry for more than a decade now. From featuring in TV shows like 'Dharam Veer' and 'Balika Vadhu' to doing pivotal roles in films such as 'Lootera' and 'Dil Dhadakne Do', the versatile artist won the hearts of people with his acting skills time and again.

And now, with '12th Fail', he has undoubtedly skyrocketed to fame. On Saturday, Vikrant along with '12th Fail' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and co-actor Medha Shankar celebrated "100 days of 12th Fail" in cinema.





Speaking on the occasion, Vikrant shared, "I truly believe that 12th Fail was a restart moment of my career. I would be honest when sir (Vidhu Vindo Chopra) approached me to play the role of Manoj, he told me, 'tujhe koi nahin janta... bahut sare log tujhe nahin jante iske bawajood tu kaam kar raha hai itne salo se.'

So yes, it was a restart moment for me to work with such a great director, and that too on a big story. I had to go back and unlearn so many things. I learnt so much by working in 12th Fail. I was with Sir for 2.5 years on the sets of the 12th Fail. He made me learn so much. Every day you wake up, there is a restart moment."

Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, '12th Fail' chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer.

The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise. Vikrant played the role of Manoj, while Medha portrayed the role of Shraddha. '12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27 last year.



