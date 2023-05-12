DeTect: Clip of Israeli soldiers shared as that of Kuki militants

CHENNAI: At least 60 to 65 people were killed in ethnic clashes in the northeastern state of Manipur after violence had broken out on May 3. In this context, a video showing a group of men in military uniform carrying firearms is being shared widely.

A tweet said, “Illegal immigrant Kukis from Myanmar joined militant groups in Manipur and are now openly brandishing high-tech weapons and targeting the Meitei community.” Alt News found that a video of IDF soldiers from the Bnei Menashe community in Israel was falsely shared as that of Kuki militants from Myanmar.