Debunked: Fake quote attributed to braveheart

The photo of a Hindi newspaper cutting has gone viral. It reads, “Pulwama attack was a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP -Wing Commander Abhinandan.” The clipping attributed a quote to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF pilot, who was directly involved in the Balakot airstrike. It comes across as a statement injecting credibility into the narrative of the attack being a BJP conspiracy. Alt News found the clipping was extracted from a fact-check article by a Hindi daily.

First published on www.altnews.in