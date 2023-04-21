Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav
TruthExposed

DeTect: Akhilesh not seen with murder-accused in viral photo

Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: A few social media users have shared a photograph of Samajwadi Party leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav amid a crowd and claimed two persons at the far right of the photograph are the murderers of Atiq Ahmed.

They suggested Atiq and Ashraf’s murderers were supporters of Akhilesh, blaming him for the killings.

Alt News found the individual marked in the image is Rajkumar Yadav, the district youth Congress president of Sehore in MP.

Congress President
Samajwadi Party leader
former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav
Rajkumar Yadav
viral photo

