DeTect: Stone-pelters at Mathura Jai Bhim rally weren’t Muslims

A fact check revealed that the stone pelters were not members of the minority community.
Dt Next Bureau

UTTAR PRADESH: A recent viral video claims that some people from the Muslim community pelted stones at the participants of a Shobha Yatra taken out by the Jai Bhim supporters in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

A fact check revealed that the stone pelters were not members of the minority community. The Mathura SP confirmed this, while refuting the communal claims, adding that not a single Muslim resided in that particular colony.

