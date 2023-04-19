DeTect: Stone-pelters at Mathura Jai Bhim rally weren’t Muslims

UTTAR PRADESH: A recent viral video claims that some people from the Muslim community pelted stones at the participants of a Shobha Yatra taken out by the Jai Bhim supporters in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

A fact check revealed that the stone pelters were not members of the minority community. The Mathura SP confirmed this, while refuting the communal claims, adding that not a single Muslim resided in that particular colony.