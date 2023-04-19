DeTect: Stone-pelters at Mathura Jai Bhim rally weren’t Muslims

UTTAR PRADESH: A recent viral video claims that some people from the Muslim community pelted stones at the participants of a Shobha Yatra taken out by the Jai Bhim supporters in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.
A fact check revealed that the stone pelters were not members of the minority community. The Mathura SP confirmed this, while refuting the communal claims, adding that not a single Muslim resided in that particular colony.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android