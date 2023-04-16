DeTect: Video of Rahul and diff-abled person shared with false angle

KERALA: A viral video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ‘foolishly’ offering a handshake to a differently-abled person in a public meeting has gone viral. Other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, K Sudhakaran and K C Venugopal, were also present.

Netizens accused Rahul of being ‘insensitive’ for offering a handshake to an ‘armless man’.

An inspection of the video posted on Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel shows the person had first extended his right arm to greet Gandhi.