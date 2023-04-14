TruthExposed

DeTect: Tata didn't build new Parliament in 17 months for a rupee

Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Social media is rife with posts claiming that the Tata Group has built the new Parliament house in just 17 months and that the MNC has charged only 1 rupee from the government for the construction.

Social media users shared this claim with pictures of PM’s visit to the new Parliament building on March 28. A fact-check revealed Tata Projects has charged over Rs 1,250 cr for the construction of the new building to date.

