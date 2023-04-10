DeTect: Pic of lunch hosted by Patel shared falsely as Iftar party

NEW DELHI: A picture of leaders from the Cabinet of former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru, including BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, sharing a meal together has gone viral. Users claimed that ”The first Iftar party in independent India was given by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, in which his cabinet is visible.” Alt News ran a check and found that this is actually an image from 1948 and pertains to a lunch hosted by Sardar Patel after C. Rajagopalachari became the Governor General of India.