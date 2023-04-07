At Hyd rally, T Raja Singh ups ante against minorities

NEW DELHI: While participating in the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad on March 30, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh delivered yet another communally charged speech rife with open calls for violence against Muslims. He also sang songs filled with anti-Muslim rhetoric, a custom that he has been following for years. Alt News reached out to DCP Hyderabad (South West) Kiran Khare who told us that two FIRs had been registered against Raja Singh and further action would be taken based on legal counsel.