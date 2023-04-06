Video of dumped passports shared with false angle

NEW DELHI: A video showing youngsters picking up passports dumped in a paddy field alongside a road has gone viral. This video is captioned as, “Seeing how thousands of illegal migrants were settled near Bet Dwarka in Gujarat, it can be inferred there are hundreds of Kasabs in the country.” Alt News found it is an old video from Sirsa district of Haryana. A private company dealing in facilitating visa approvals had published an ad, in response to which many people submitted their passports, many of which went missing when the company had gone bust.