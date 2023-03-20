Screengrab from the video
DeTect: Video of girls flinging scarves shared with false claim

The gesture harboured both cultural and gender connotations.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Recently, a video surfaced on the internet that shows students of a school throwing dupattas from the windows of the classrooms.

A message said “Girls in a school for tribals in Tamil Nadu are throwing away their dupattas in protest against school uniforms that they think are patriarchal!”

Alt News found that at a school in Kallakurichi, students discarded their dupattas to greet author, Geeta Ilangovan.

The gesture harboured both cultural and gender connotations.

