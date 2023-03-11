DeTect: Videos shared falsely as Bajrang Dal assault footage

Two violent videos have gone viral as visuals from Sonipat, Haryana where individuals are mercilessly being attacked and tortured. It is alleged that members of Right Wing political outfit Bajrang Dal are carrying out these brutal attacks. Alt News found multiple news reports, which corroborated that the first incident is from Sunam, Punjab, where a man was attacked because of personal enmity. The second incident took place in Mohali, Punjab. The Bajrang Dal had nothing to do with the assaults.

