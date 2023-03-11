TruthExposed

DeTect: Videos shared falsely as Bajrang Dal assault footage

Alt News found multiple news reports, which corroborated that the first incident is from Sunam, Punjab, where a man was attacked because of personal enmity.
DeTect: Videos shared falsely as Bajrang Dal assault footage
Dt Next Bureau

Two violent videos have gone viral as visuals from Sonipat, Haryana where individuals are mercilessly being attacked and tortured. It is alleged that members of Right Wing political outfit Bajrang Dal are carrying out these brutal attacks. Alt News found multiple news reports, which corroborated that the first incident is from Sunam, Punjab, where a man was attacked because of personal enmity. The second incident took place in Mohali, Punjab. The Bajrang Dal had nothing to do with the assaults.

First published on www.altnews.in

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

DeTect
Truth exposed
bajrang dal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in