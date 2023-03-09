TruthExposed

DeTect: Deaths of Bihar labourers linked to migrant ‘exodus’

The report also mentioned the killing of Monu Das, another migrant from Jamui, in Tamil Nadu.
Dt Next Bureau

The murder of Bihar resident Pawan Yadav in Tirupur, was reported by some outlets as a case of an attack on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu. One headline said that the police were lying in claiming that it was a murder based on personal enmity. The report also mentioned the killing of Monu Das, another migrant from Jamui, in Tamil Nadu. Alt News ran a check with the police and found that Yadav’s murder was one based on personal vendetta, while Das’s case was a suicide.

First published on www.altnews.in

