DeTect: Deaths of Bihar labourers linked to migrant ‘exodus’

The murder of Bihar resident Pawan Yadav in Tirupur, was reported by some outlets as a case of an attack on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu. One headline said that the police were lying in claiming that it was a murder based on personal enmity. The report also mentioned the killing of Monu Das, another migrant from Jamui, in Tamil Nadu. Alt News ran a check with the police and found that Yadav’s murder was one based on personal vendetta, while Das’s case was a suicide.

First published on www.altnews.in