Truth Exposed: Old video of Modi effigy shared with false angle

Several social media users shared a video of what is being described as an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped in the National flag, being taken in a procession along a road.

The video has been linked to the recent incidents in Punjab involving Pro-Khalistani outfits, with the claim that the parade was taken out by them. Alt News found that the clip is from December 2020.

The incident took place in Lohian Khas region of Punjab, but is unrelated to the recent Ajnala police station episode.