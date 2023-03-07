DeTect: Did Adityanath smear himself with ashes from a pyre?

NEW DELHI: A video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath has gone viral. In the clip, he can be seen applying ashes from the ground on his forehead.

It is being claimed that Adityanath smeared himself with ashes from the funeral pyre of a police constable who died after being injured in a fatal attack on Umesh Pal, the key witness in a BSP MLA’s murder.

Alt News confirmed that the video is unrelated to the recent murder case.

A one-year-old video of Adityanath applying ashes on his forehead after Holika Dahan is being falsely shared with a misleading claim. First published on www.altnews.in