Old screengrab shared with communal angle

CHENNAI: A photo of two men in police custody has gone viral as ‘barber jihad’ in Mumbai. It is claimed these two have confessed to the Mumbai police that barbers receive funds from local mosques to make incisions with HIV-infected blades while providing service to Hindu customers.

Alt News found that a photo of a Bhojpuri actor arrested in 2013 for alleged credit card theft was shared with the false communal claim. Also, there are no media reports pertaining to ‘barber jihad’ in India.