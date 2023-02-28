Old screengrab shared with communal angle
TruthExposed

Old screengrab shared with communal angle

It is claimed these two have confessed to the Mumbai police that barbers receive funds from local mosques to make incisions with HIV-infected blades while providing service to Hindu customers
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A photo of two men in police custody has gone viral as ‘barber jihad’ in Mumbai. It is claimed these two have confessed to the Mumbai police that barbers receive funds from local mosques to make incisions with HIV-infected blades while providing service to Hindu customers.

Alt News found that a photo of a Bhojpuri actor arrested in 2013 for alleged credit card theft was shared with the false communal claim. Also, there are no media reports pertaining to ‘barber jihad’ in India.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

communal angle
Old screengrab
HIV-infected blades
Local mosques
Barbers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in