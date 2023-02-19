DeTect: Vandalising of Pak mosque unrelated to crisis

NEW DELHI: A video of a group of individuals vandalising a religious structure in Pakistan has gone viral. Users linked it to the country’s economic crisis, claiming that the structure that was vandalised was a mosque and the people did this to sell the stolen fittings in exchange for food. Alt News performed a search and found a tweet that suggested that the structure vandalised was an Ahmadi mosque. Ahmadiyya Muslims are a community that frequently faces religious persecution and discrimination in Pakistan. The incident was unrelated to the economic crisis.