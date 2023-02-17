Nikki Yadav murder: No communal angle to crime

The recent murder of a young woman named Nikki Yadav allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil in West Delhi made headlines. The accused strangled his girlfriend with a charging cable and placed the body inside the fridge.

Following this, many social media users tweeted about the incident with a ‘love jihad’ angle.

Alt News examined media reports covering the incident. As per the reports, the full name of the accused is Sahil Gehlot, and there was no communal angle to the crime.