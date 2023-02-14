TruthExposed
Truth Exposed: Pak lynching video shared with false angle
It is being claimed that the victim hailed from the Christian community, who are in minority in Pakistan.
Last week, a mob attacked a police station in Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The crowd entered the premises, grabbed an alleged blasphemy suspect from his cell, took him outside and lynched him.
Alt News found a video of a senior police official who said that the victim, Mohd Waris, a Muslim, was released from jail in 2022 in a blasphemy case registered in 2019.
