ideos of speakers at two events held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar went viral with the claim that the orators openly called for the slaughter of Muslims and Christians
TruthExposed

Truth Exposed: Did Hindu leaders call for massacre of minorities?

Dt Next Bureau

Recently, videos of speakers at two events held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar went viral with the claim that the orators openly called for the slaughter of Muslims and Christians.

Students from ‘gurukuls’ were also invited to bolster the turnout at both the programmes, and speakers went on a hate-speech spree in front of them.

Alt News found that the speakers had indeed used such rhetoric. But, Delhi Police did not take any action against those who delivered inflammatory speeches, but issued a notice to the channel ‘Molitics’ which reported on it.

