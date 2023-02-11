DeTect: Image of flag in temple shared with false claim

NEW DELHI: An image of a green flag with a crescent moon, a star, and the number 786 written on it, hung inside a temple is being shared with the claim that it is from Chhattisgarh’s Gunderdehi. It was tweeted that the Waqf board is reclaiming its properties.

A news team found that in this temple, people of both religions pray together. When the doors of the temple open, frankincense is lit and a ‘chadar’ is taken out for the ‘mazaar’ outside. After that, both communities worship Maa Chandi. There is also an Islamic flag on the idol of the goddess.