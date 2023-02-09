TruthExposed
DeTect: Pakistan did not deny airspace to IAF aid plane
The Indian Air Force had sent an aircraft carrying search and rescue teams to Turkey.
NEW DELHI: On February 6, an earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria. Its epicenter was in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep. On February 8, it was reported that the toll had crossed 11,000.
The Indian Air Force had sent an aircraft carrying search and rescue teams to Turkey. But, many media outlets reported that Pakistan had denied airspace to India’s C-17 plane carrying relief aid. The IAF debunked this claim by stating that as per standard operating procedure, the route doesn’t entail flying over Pakistan.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android