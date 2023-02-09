Indian Air Force
Indian Air ForceFile Photo
TruthExposed

DeTect: Pakistan did not deny airspace to IAF aid plane

The Indian Air Force had sent an aircraft carrying search and rescue teams to Turkey.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: On February 6, an earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria. Its epicenter was in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep. On February 8, it was reported that the toll had crossed 11,000.

The Indian Air Force had sent an aircraft carrying search and rescue teams to Turkey. But, many media outlets reported that Pakistan had denied airspace to India’s C-17 plane carrying relief aid. The IAF debunked this claim by stating that as per standard operating procedure, the route doesn’t entail flying over Pakistan.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Pakistan
Indian Air Force
Airspace
IAF aid plane
India’s C-17 plane

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in