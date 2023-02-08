TruthExposed
Detect: Video of attack on woman has no communal angle
NEW DELHI: A purported video of a Dalit woman being beaten up for bathing in a river has gone viral. The footage shows a group of young men thrashing the woman with sticks on the banks of the water body.
A netizen tweeted this video saying, “This is Modi’s India, where Hindu extremists can beat a poor Dalit woman, and record it for all to see!” Alt News found it was a two-year-old incident from Madhya Pradesh. Both the victim and the accused are members of the same family, and there is no communal angle to the episode.
