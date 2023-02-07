Detect: Party workers issue calls for violence against Muslims

MUMBAI: Several BJP leaders took part in a march in Mumbai last week called Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha that sought to stop Love Jihad and Land Jihad. Many speakers delivered hate speeches where they called for the economic and social boycott of Muslims.

The speeches were also laden with misinformation and pejorative references. Many online groups denied there was anything hateful about the rallies. However, solicitor general Tushar Mehta gave an undertaking in the Supreme Court that “nobody will make any hate speech and act in defiance of law or disturb the public order”.