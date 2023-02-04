Video of man being assaulted shared with false claim

NEW DELHI: A video in which a man in Kerala is seen getting roughed up by several women, recently went viral with the claim that the man was a Muslim and the women beating him up were Hindus. Users shared the video saying this was the way to combat love jihad. Alt News ran a check and found that the man, identified as Shaji, had recently cut ties with a church, and was accused of morphing and circulating pictures of women from the church. Aloor Police had booked the women who assaulted him under various charges.