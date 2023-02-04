Video of man being assaulted shared with false claim
TruthExposed

Video of man being assaulted shared with false claim

Alt News ran a check and found that the man, identified as Shaji, had recently cut ties with a church, and was accused of morphing and circulating pictures of women from the church.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: A video in which a man in Kerala is seen getting roughed up by several women, recently went viral with the claim that the man was a Muslim and the women beating him up were Hindus. Users shared the video saying this was the way to combat love jihad. Alt News ran a check and found that the man, identified as Shaji, had recently cut ties with a church, and was accused of morphing and circulating pictures of women from the church. Aloor Police had booked the women who assaulted him under various charges.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

kerala
Love Jihad
hindus
man assaulted

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in