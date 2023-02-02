Sitharaman did not meet her kin in viral clip

NEW DELHI: Over the past couple of days, several social media users have shared a video of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman meeting an elderly man, claiming that he is the minister’s father who lives a simple life. Many of them praised the politician for her respect for traditions in front of her father. Alt News found that the viral video on social media of Sitharaman meeting her father is baseless. She actually met KV Krishnan, the great nephew of the renowned Tamil poet Bharathiyar at Varanasi.