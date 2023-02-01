Rahul Gandhi’s photo shared with false context

NEW DELHI: Several BJP supporters had recently shared a picture of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stating that Gandhi had allegedly met with the producer of the controversial BBC documentary, who is seen in the picture, sometime last year. “So it seems producer had planned the documentary six months back and was financed by……..?” says a Twitter post. Alt News found the two men with Gandhi in the picture are Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn and entrepreneur Sam Pitroda, who served as an advisor to former PM Manmohan Singh.