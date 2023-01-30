Did Ashwini Choubey tear up talking about farmers?

NEW DELHI: Farmers in Buxar, Bihar had been protesting for three months demanding proper compensation for the acquisition of their land for a power plant. Police personnel had entered the protesting farmers’ homes and thrashed them too. Later, when BJP leader Ashwini Choubey arrived in Chausa, it was claimed that he broke into tears while talking about farmers at a press meet. Alt News found Choubey got emotional after receiving the news of the demise of fellow BJP leader and close friend Parshuram Chaturvedi, at the said meet.