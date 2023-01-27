TruthExposed
DeTect: Image of students shared with communal spin
A Twitter user posted the image saying, “Malabar Gold is a Muslim-owned shop, so scholarships are given only to Muslim girls.”
NEW DELHI: An image of burqa-clad girls receiving scholarships from Kerala-based Malabar Charitable Trust is being shared on Twitter.
In the backdrop of the image, one can see a banner of the Trust which is part of the Malabar Group.
Alt News reached out to the Group, which clarified that over 600 female students hailing from various colleges, and belonging to various communities, were awarded scholarships.
