TruthExposed
DeTect: 2014 chopper crash video shared as Kyiv accident
A video has since gone viral and it shows a helicopter exploding and bursting into flames as it tries to land.
NEW DELHI: This month, a helicopter crashed in the suburbs of Kyiv, killing 14 people including Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, and his deputy.
A video has since gone viral and it shows a helicopter exploding and bursting into flames as it tries to land.
Users claimed it to be a visual from the recent crash.
Alt News found that the aircraft in the video was a Mi-8 type helicopter that crashed during a demo flight at an exhibition in Gelendzhik, Russia in 2014.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android