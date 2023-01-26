DeTect: 2014 chopper crash video shared as Kyiv accident

NEW DELHI: This month, a helicopter crashed in the suburbs of Kyiv, killing 14 people including Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, and his deputy.

A video has since gone viral and it shows a helicopter exploding and bursting into flames as it tries to land.

Users claimed it to be a visual from the recent crash.

Alt News found that the aircraft in the video was a Mi-8 type helicopter that crashed during a demo flight at an exhibition in Gelendzhik, Russia in 2014.